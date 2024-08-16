HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Strong-Buy”

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.