HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Strong-Buy”

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.64 million.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.