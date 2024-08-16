Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $365.41 and last traded at $360.00. 1,007,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,418,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

