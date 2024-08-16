Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE HOV opened at $194.88 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

