H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

HRB stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

