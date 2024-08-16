H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $62.36 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.