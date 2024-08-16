HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

Shares of HUBCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

