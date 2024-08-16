Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.64.

HBM stock opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.60. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7822644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

