Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $4.70. The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.47. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 190,637 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

