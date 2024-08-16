Humana Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

HUM stock opened at $357.23 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

