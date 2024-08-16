Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $19.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $357.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

