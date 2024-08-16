Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $0.65

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.15 to $0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

