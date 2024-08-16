IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.79.

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.