IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
