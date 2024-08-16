IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 14,206.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 273.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

