IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) vs. Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $1.24 million 17.46 -$6.53 million ($2.62) -1.10 IDW Media $30.84 million 0.15 -$750,000.00 ($0.35) -0.98

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69% IDW Media -15.19% -21.82% -17.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDW Media beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

