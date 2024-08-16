IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

