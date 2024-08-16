IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 2,717 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

