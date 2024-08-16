IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 2,717 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Biosciences
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.