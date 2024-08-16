Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

