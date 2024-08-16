Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunome traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 8,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Insider Activity at Immunome
Institutional Trading of Immunome
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immunome Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
