Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What is a Dividend King?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.