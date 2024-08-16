Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

