Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative EV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VAPR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Innovative EV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Innovative EV Technologies alerts:

Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.