Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $4,271,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

