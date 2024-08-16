Insider Buying: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Acquires 85,300 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert acquired 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,629.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

