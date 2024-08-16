Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 124 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 124 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($191.57).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,487.23).
- On Monday, July 15th, Phillip Bentley acquired 123 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($191.60).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($191.22).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.56) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,360.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
