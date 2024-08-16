Insider Buying: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Buys 7,566 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

