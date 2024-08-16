Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $14,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $16,227.50.

On Thursday, June 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.