Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells 31,996 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

