Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells 31,996 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of CXW opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on CXW. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on CoreCivic
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.