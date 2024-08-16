Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells 8,820 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total transaction of C$352,018.55.

Patrick Joseph Dovigi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total transaction of C$11,545,287.00.

TSE:GFL opened at C$56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.73. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

