Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 701 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total transaction of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,284.53.

Kinaxis Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$153.83 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.