Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 13,026 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($127.46), for a total value of £1,300,385.58 ($1,660,349.31).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($126.74), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,465,200.28).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($124.14), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,489,734.42).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.33), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,409,127.25).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($120.94), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,592,413.48).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.52), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,266,594.52).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.40), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,223,726.76).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.58), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,932,031.05).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.21), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,731,532.94).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.56), for a total transaction of £2,552,550.28 ($3,259,129.57).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.45), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,619,622.73).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LSEG opened at GBX 9,964 ($127.22) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,936 ($101.33) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($141.47). The company has a market capitalization of £52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,326.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,505.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 41 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,455.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($106.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

