Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 7.5%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). Approximately 763,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 257,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,840.65). 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

