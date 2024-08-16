Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,335,271 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,979.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Inspirato Stock Down 5.4 %

ISPO opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

