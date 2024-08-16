Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Up 12.5%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 4,900,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 120,377,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of £660,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

