IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $395.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 384.48 ($4.91), with a volume of 482500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.50 ($4.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

