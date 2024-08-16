Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 6.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.13). 367,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 233,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.63 ($0.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.79. The stock has a market cap of £34.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

