International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.