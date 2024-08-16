Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down to $645.83

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $645.83, but opened at $627.27. Intuit shares last traded at $637.41, with a volume of 106,876 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.28 and a 200-day moving average of $633.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

