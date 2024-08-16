Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,473 shares of company stock worth $2,004,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

