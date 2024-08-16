Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.
