Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 11217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

