Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 11217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.