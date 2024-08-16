Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 465,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

