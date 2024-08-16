Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $117.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.