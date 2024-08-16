Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

