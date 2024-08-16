Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.