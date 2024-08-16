Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 406,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical volume of 118,023 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

