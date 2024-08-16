iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

