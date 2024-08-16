iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

