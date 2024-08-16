iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $174.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.