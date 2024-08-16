iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

