iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

