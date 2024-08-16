ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,942,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,856.5 days.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.00 on Friday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

