ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,942,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,856.5 days.
ITV Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.00 on Friday. ITV has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
ITV Company Profile
